Israel News for 4-6-2022

News Update

MK Idit Silman, of the right-wing Yamina party, has left the coalition government of PM Naftali Bennett, leaving the government without a majority in the Knesset. That means the government will not be able to pass any legislation without the votes of members of the opposition. Silman was promised the position of Health Minister in the future Likud government and a safe seat on the Likud list.

PM Bennett called his fellow Yamina party members to a meeting in Tel Aviv today. Likud, the main opposition party led by former PM Netanyahu, could potentially move to dissolve the government and call for new elections, but they also do not have enough votes to form a coalition. Part of Silman’s decision to leave the coalition was due to the government compliance with the ruling of the High Court of Justice allowing visitors to bring hametz (leavened bread) into hospitals on the Passover holiday

Israel’s security agencies are differing on whether or not to return the bodies of killed terrorists to their families. Apparently, the Israeli Police advised Gantz not to release the bodies. The IDF and Shin Bet, however, believe the best decision is to return the bodies of the terrorists to their families and allow them to be buried. Defense Minister Gantz will make a final decision this week.

Police this week discovered hundreds of weapons hidden underground, during a raid in the Bedouin town of Laqiya in the Negev.

Jewish Russian billionaire and former owner of NBA team the Brooklyn Nets, Mikhail Prokhorov, has made Aliyah and became an Israeli citizen. Prokhorov’s net worth is estimated at around $13.8 billion and unlike many other Russian oligarchs harboring close ties to President Vladimir Putin, he has not been hit with punitive sanctions by the West in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

There will be no fireworks at the Independence Day ceremony at Mount Herzl this year. The change has been made in order to protect veterans who suffer from PTSD.