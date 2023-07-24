Israel News for 7-24-2023

News Update

The Knesset is expected to vote on the the first bill in the judicial reform agenda later today. Opposition leaders said they would boycott the vote. Over the weekend hundreds of thousands of people participated in demonstrations for (in Tel Aviv) and against (in Jerusalem) judicial reform.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi wrote in a letter to troops yesterday that, without unity in the country, Israel will not survive in the Middle East. The letter was in response to threats by thousands of reservists to refuse to serve if the reforms move ahead. Halevi will meet with the Prime Minister and other ministers today, to brief them on the situation.

US President Biden released a statement yesterday in which he said, “It doesn’t make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this — the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus.From the perspective of Israel’s friends in the United States, it looks like the current judicial reform proposal is becoming more divisive, not less.”

Around 150 Israeli companies are striking today in protest of the reforms.

Prime Minister Netanyahu had a pacemaker implanted yesterday, but was released today in good health and plans to participate in the judicial reform vote later today. His upcoming to visits to Turkey and Cyprus have been postponed.