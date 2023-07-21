Israel News for 7-21-2023

News Update

Prime Minister Netanyahu said yesterday that there were talks underway to reach a broad agreement on the final wording of the first bill in the judicial reform agenda that is scheduled for a final vote on Monday. The bill would curb judicial oversight on legislation. He also said that the opposition has refused any comprise on the reforms. Tens of thousands protested against the reforms yesterday. A massive protest in front of the Knesset is planned for Saturday.

Hundreds of Jews who were praying at Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus yesterday morning, under heavy IDF protection. The troops came under attack, with gunfire and explosive devices. The troops returned fire and reportedly killed 1 terrorist and wounded several others.

President Herzog received at least 30 standing ovations during his address to a joint session of Congress in Washington this week. Herzog’s father, Chaim, who was the first ever Israeli President to address a joint session of Congress. For more, click here.

Stephanie Hallett, the US Embassy Jerusalem’s Deputy Chief of Mission, took over for ambassador Tom Nides today. Nides stepped down from his role and Hallett has assumed responsibilities as the Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires. She will continue in the role until the Senate confirms a new ambassador.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI has invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to visit Morocco. In the letter of invitation, the king thanked Israel for its intent to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara and added that such a visit “will open up new possibilities for bilateral relations between Morocco and Israel.” Thee Prime Minister will meet with Turkish President Erdogan next week in Turkey.