Israel News for 7-17-2023

News Update

Prime Minister Netanyahu was taken to the hospital on Saturday after suffering from dehydration while vacationing on the Kinneret. He he was kept in hospital overnight in the cardiology ward and ended up having a heart monitoring device implanted. No further information regarding the PM’s health is available.

Security forces arrested 15 terror suspects in raids throughout the territories last night.

A 37 year old man and his two daughters, 14 and 9, were injured in a shooting attack near the Tekoa junction yesterday. According to the initial investigation, several terrorists arrived in the area of the intersection in a vehicle, and at least one of them got out and opened fire. Security forces captured the terrorist later in the day, after a shootout outside the mosque the terrorist was hiding in, in Bethlehem.

Israel warned Hezbollah to cease making provocation along the Lebanese border. Hezbollah has been testing Israel’s resolve over the past few weeks. For more, click here.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant summoned the Chief of Staff and the IDF’s General Staff for an emergency meeting yesterday to discuss the growing number of reservists who notified the military that they would no longer volunteer for service because of the government’s judicial reform initiative. For more, click here.

In Saudi Arabia, references to Jews as monkeys and pigs who worship the devil, and descriptions of them as traitors by nature and sworn enemies of Islam have been removed from school books. Anti-Israeli materials also have been removed, including reports about the Zionists’ use of women, drugs and the media in order to achieve their goals and conspiracies according to which Israel has plans to expand its borders from the Nile River in Egypt to the Euphrates in Iraq. For more, click here.