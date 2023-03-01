Israel News for 3-1-2023

News Update

Security forces are conducting an anti-terror operation in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp outside of Jericho. One of the objectives is to capture the terrorist who shot and killed Elan Ganeles, 26, at the Almog Junction near Jericho on Monday. Ganeles was an American who made aliyah and served in the IDF before moving back to Connecticut where he was living and studying. He was visiting Israel this week to attend a friend’s wedding. He will be buried in Ra’anana, Israel.

Security forces are engaged in gunfights with terrorists in Aqbat Jabr. One terrorist is reported killed and 4 arrested. The operation is continuing at the time of this writing.

[On a personal note, my wife and I drove past Jericho and stopped for gas at the Almog Junction on our way to the Dead Sea on Sunday. On our drive back on Monday afternoon, I decided to take an alternative route that did not take us through the territories and past Jericho and the Almog Junction because I felt nervous due to the recent terror attacks and violence. Elan Ganeles was killed at the Almog Junction later that day.

Thousands of Israelis drive through Palestinian areas on highways assumed to be safe every day, including in and around Jerusalem. We should not have to fear being killed each time we go for a car ride. It wouldn’t be acceptable in the US or any other civilized country, and it shouldn’t be acceptable in Israel. The terror must be stopped.

Now I’m pretty sure that I’ll receive some emails telling me that the terror will stop if we leave the territories. To be fair, that is a separate discussion that can be had between Israel and the Palestinians, but it has no bearing on the issue of terrorism. There is NO excuse for terror attacks. They happened before a single Jew was living in the territories and are directed against any Jewish presence in any part of the Land of Israel. Terror will never solve anything. It will only bring suffering on those who support it or simply stand by and let it occur.

The Jewish People are in the Land of Israel to stay, and we will use all the power at our disposal to protect ourselves — that is something that Israelis of all political leanings agree upon. Most of the Arab countries have accepted this reality. Once the Palestinians accept it, we can move forward and find away to for Jews and Arabs to live together peacefully in this land.

In the aftermath of the settler retaliatory attack on the village of Huwara, during which 1 Palestinian was killed, 35 homes were burned to the ground and close to 100 cars torched, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said: “We expect the Israeli government to ensure full accountability and legal prosecution of those responsible for these attacks in addition to compensation for the loss of homes and property.” He added that Washington appreciated the statements made by President Herzog and Prime Minister Netanyahu urging Israelis to refrain from taking the law into their own hands. Israeli police have so far made several arrests of suspects related to the attack. Israelis have donated over $270,000 to a GoFundMe campaign for the victims of the Huwara attack.

During a joint press conference with Germany’s Foreign Minister, Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that Israeli settlements in the West Bank would continue to be built under the current government.

Large demonstrations throughout Israel today against judicial reform disrupted highway and train traffic. Police have thus far arrested 16 demonstrators and have been attempting to disperse crowds with water cannons and stun grenades.

MK Avi Maoz, a deputy minister in the Education Ministry and known for his openly homophobic views, announced Monday evening his resignation from the government. He felt that he could not implement any of his initiatives. He will remain a member of Knesset.