Israel News for 9-3-2021

News Update

Israeli warplanes reportedly attacked Iranian related targets near Damascus last night. Syrian state media reported that Syrian anti-missile defenses shot done most of the missiles. One Syrian anti-aircraft missile reportedly exploded off the coast of Israel. Remains of the missile were found near Tel Aviv.

Israel opened a new Chinese built and operated port in Haifa, which will enable larger cargo ships to dock in the country. Israel is selling its state-owned ports and building new private docks in an effort bring down costs and cut above-average wait times for vessels to unload. About 99% of all goods move in and out of Israel over sea and an upgrade is needed to maintain economic growth.

Israeli airlines are facing new waves of mass layoffs and potential collapse as the global aviation market continues to be damaged by the Covid epidemic. To read more, click here.

The Knesset approved the 2021–2022 state budget in a preliminary vote – 59 to 54. Votes for final approval will be held in November. The vote is considered to be a major victory for the new government with its fragile coalition.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has announced the resumption of production of F-16 wings for Lockheed Martin, using the assembly line established in the 1980s. The company said that it has recently reopened the production line following increased worldwide demand for the F-16 Block 70/72. IAI will produce F-16 wings that will be shipped to the US F-16 final assembly line in Greenville, South Carolina. To read more, click here.

The Health Ministry today reported 11,365 new corona cases on Thursday, with an infection rate of 8.4%. At least 667 patients are in severe condition, of whom 143 are ventilated. 7,122 have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic. Over 2 million Israelis have already gotten their 3rd vaccine dose.

According to a report by the Israel Nature and Parks Authority published earlier this week, almost 2 million people visited nature reserves and national parks across the country this past summer. Most of the visitors were Israeli, as opposed to tourists. The most popular sites were Gan HaShlosha National Park, which was visited by 131,000 people and Tal Grove National Park with 100,000 visitors. In third place was Tel Ashkelon National Park with 95,000 visitors, followed by Nahal Snir with 87,000, Yarkon National Park with 82,000 and Tel Dan Reserve with 81,000.

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year of 5782, will begin on Monday night and end on Wednesday night. Our next newsletter issue will be published next Friday. May we all be inscribed in the Book of Life, and be blessed with health, happiness, success and peace.

Need a Seat for the High Holidays?

More than 1150 synagogues across the U.S. and around the world are opening their doors to Jewish college students and young adults for this year’s Jewish High Holy Days at no cost, thanks to Synagogue Connect.

Founded by Rabbis Ronald Brown and Charles Klein in 2017, Synagogue Connect helps Jews between 18 and 26 of age find and arrange to attend Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services – For Free! Participating synagogues comprise all affiliations – Orthodox, Conservative, Reform, Reconstructionist, Humanistic, Chabad, Renewal, and Independent – and are of all sizes, from mega-synagogues to intimate congregations.

To access the Synagogue Connect database, go to www.synagogueconnect.org.