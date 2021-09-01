Israel News for 9-1-2021

News Update

PM Bennett has appointed the deputy director of the Shin Bet (internal security agency) to take over the leadership of the agency. Only known as “R”, until he is officially approved by the government, is55 and the father of 3. He served in the country’s top commando unit — Sayeret Matkal (like the Delta Force) before joining the Shin Bet.

Bahrain’s first ambassador to Israel, Khaled Yousef al-Jalahmah, landed in Israel on Tuesday. Al-Jalahmah previously served as director of operations at Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry and before that was deputy chief of mission at Bahrain’s embassy to the United States from 2009 to 2013.

Israel has reopened the Kerem Shalom Crossing with Gaza and has begun allowing imports of construction materials and other goods. The government also approved expanding Gaza’s fishing zone and increasing the number of Gaza merchants allowed to enter Israel.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz agreed on Monday to give the Palestinian Authority (PA) a NIS 500-million ($155-million) loan to help bolster the PA economy and prevent Hamas from gaining more influence in the West Bank. Israel will begin repaying itself the loan from the $186 million in tax revenues it has withheld from the PA since the beginning of the summer, because of the PA’s continued payments to terrorists and their families.

The Israeli navy held a joint drill with the US Navy’s 5th Fleet in the Red Sea. It was the first time this drill was held. The forces practiced search and rescue scenarios and defensive maneuvers.

IDF troops fired at a suspected terrorist who they spotted lighting a fire near the 443 highway. The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended and subsequently dies of his wounds.

The Israel Police has formed a new undercover unit called “Sinai” to combat crime in Arab communities. It will include 45 undercover officers, who will target hotspots and organized crime in Arab communities throughout the country. To read more, click here.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told reporters that he thought that the opening of the US consulate in East Jerusalem was a “bad idea”. He said it “will send the wrong message, not only to the region, not only to the Palestinians, but also to other countries, and we don’t want this to happen.” He added, “And besides, we have an interesting yet delicate structure of our government and we think this might destabilize this government and I don’t think the American administration wants this to happen.”

Almost 2.5 million Israeli children attended their first day of school today. Students were required to present a not from their parents confirming that they had taken a rapid home test and tested negative for Covid before coming to school. Students are also required to wear mask. A quarter of a million students remained in quarantine and did not attend school.

The Be’er Sheva District Labor Court ruled on Monday that the Education Ministry must bar teachers who refuse to wear a mask in class from teaching in-person. To read more, click here.

The Health Ministry today reported 10,947 new corona cases on Tuesday, with an infection rate of 7.65. At least 719 patients are in severe condition, of whom 156 are ventilated. Over 7,000 have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic. Over 2 million Israelis have already gotten their 3rd vaccine dose.