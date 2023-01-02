Israel News for 1-2-2023

News Update

IDF forces that entered the village of Kafr Dan near Jenin to demolish the homes of two terrorists who killed an IDF major in September came under heavy fire and Molotov cocktails. Troops returned fire, killing 2 terrorists. There were no Israeli casualties.

The Syrian army said today that Israel carried out a missile strike on Damascus International Airport overnight and put it out of service. Missiles also hit targets in the south of Damascus, killing two members of the Syrian armed forces and causing some damage.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi called to congratulate Prime Minister Netanyahu on returning to power and urged him to avoid “any measures that could lead to a tense situation and complicate the regional scene.” El-Sissi also said his government would continue its efforts to “maintain calm” between Israel and the Palestinians.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is planning to make his first visit to the UAE, as soon as next week.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has informed police that he intends to visit the Temple Mount in the next few days. An exact date is being withheld due to security reasons.

The United States Air Force deployed six fighter jets to an Israeli Air Force base in southern Israel today, as part of a military tactic to constantly disperse its aircraft at various airbases. The planes will participate in joint exercises with the IAF. For more, click here.

New Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich instructed that orders be prepared as quickly as possible for the cancellation of taxes on sugary drinks and disposable plastic items. The tax on sugary drinks was introduced in January 2022 and the tax on disposable plastic items came into effect in November 2021. Both were major policies of the previous government aimed at benefitting health and the environment. But the Haredi community was convinced that the taxes introduced by previous Minister of Finance Avigdor Liberman were aimed at them due to their reliance on these products.