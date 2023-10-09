Israel News for 10-8-2023

News Update

By this time you are undoubtably aware of the unfathomable nightmare that turned into reality on Shabbat (Saturday) morning, when close to 1,000 Hamas terrorists from Gaza invaded Israel by land, sea and hang gliders, while 5,000 rockets were fired at targets in Israel within a 20 minute time span. In the attack, the terrorists destroyed weapons and communication systems and set observation posts on fire. The damage to the communication systems disrupted the ability to effectively communicate with troops in the area. It took hours for troops to reach communities and fight the terrorists.

The terrorists killed over 700 civilians and soldiers, wounded over 2,500, and captured over 100 men, women and children hostage and brought them back to Gaza as hostages. The death toll is still rising. Over 250 of the killed were murdered at a music festival in the desert near the border. The terrorists took control of communities in the area, including parts of Sderot, Ofakim. They indiscriminately shot people in the streets and in their homes, including old men and women and young children. Many foreign nationals, including at least a dozen American citizens have been killed or taken captive.

IDF soldiers and police engaged in major gunfights with the terrorists, in an attempt to defend communities. Many, including high ranking officers, were killed in the fighting. Here are just some of their names – click here.

Hundreds of terrorists were killed and dozens captured.

It is still unclear how many of the terrorists remain in Israel. IDF forces are searching for and are engaged in gunfights with groups of terrorists throughout the area. The IDF has still not fully secured the border area.

Rockets continue to be fired into Israel. The country much of the country is in bomb shelters.

Over 100,000 IDF reservists have been called up for duty. Many are already in the fight in the south.

The Israel Air Force has conducted hundreds of strikes against targets in Gaza.

It is considered a forgone conclusion that IDF ground forces will enter Gaza and that they will encounter fierce resistance in a battlefield fully booby trapped and prepared for this very scenario by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The IDF is reinforcing the northern border area with Lebanon, fearing that Hezbollah will join the fight. This morning several terrorists reportedly infiltrated the northern border into Israel. Some of the terrorists have been killed. There is currently artillery and gunfire along that border. Helicopter gunships are participating in the fighting.

All sources point to Iran being the mastermind behind this massive terror offensive.

The US has pledged its full support for Israel, including military aid. A US navy carrier group is sailing toward the area and additional fighter jets have been sent to bases in the region.

Also yesterday, a group of 17 Israeli tourists was attacked in Alexandria. They arrived for a tour at the archaeological site Pompey’s Pillar when, without any warning or apparent reason, an Egyptian policeman stationed at the site opened fire on them. He murdered two Israelis as well as the group’s Egyptian guide, and moderately wounded another Israeli. For more, click here.

Israel’s Chief Rabbis issued a joint public statement on Sunday in which they said that “it is possible to attend funeral remotely by reciting chapters of Psalms in honor of the victims.” They also called on the nation to stand united and pray for victory. For more, click here.

Israel and the entire Jewish nation is at war, and our friends in the US and throughout the world are standing with us. We must all stay united in the epic war against terror, and continue to fight, pray and provide whatever assistance possible to help Israel, the Jewish People and the free world defeat the forces of terror and evil, led by Iran.

No one knows the fate of the hostages or exactly what battles the IDF is engaging in currently. Please follow the news as it continues to unfold minute by minute. We will do our best to summarize the day’s events every morning during these very dangerous and volatile times.

Israel has suffered a tragic blow, but with God’s help, we will defeat and destroy our enemies and emerge victorious and stronger and more united than ever.