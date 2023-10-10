Israel News for 10-10-2023

News Update

The official Israeli death toll has risen to 900. The IDF announced that 1500 Hamas terrorists have been killed in Israel. Early this morning several terrorists were killed in a beach area near the border.

The IDF says that it has eliminated all of the terrorists from the area around the Gaza border. There’s no way to know if, or how many, terrorists remain in Israel.

Terrorists managed to steal Israeli police vehicles and bring them back into Gaza. These could be used in future terror attacks.

Rocket attacks against Israel continue. Sirens are being heard in Tel Aviv. Rockets are being fired towards Ben Gurion Airport. Rockets have reportedly fallen in Nez Tziona, Rishon Lezion and Petah Tikva.

The IDF has conducted hundreds of airstrikes against Hamas targets in Gaza. Tanks and troops are massed at the border prepared to enter Gaza.

The government today approved the mobilization of 360,000 additional reserves on top of the 300,000 already mobilized. Air Force planes will be dispatched to European countries, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, to provide transport for Israelis in the reserves who want to return to join the fighting.

Pro-Hamas demonstrations continue to be held in NYC, London, Sydney and other major world cities. But the civilized and freedom loving world stands with Israel.