Israel News for 1-26-2024

News Update

Hezbollah has reportedly repositioned its forces, including the elite Radwan unit, to locations 10 kilometers from the Israeli border in order to reduce casualties from IDF strikes.

IDF planes struck an Iranian controlled airfield used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon yesterday. The airfield was used to launch attack drones at Israel.

Combat operations continue throughout Gaza.

Sgt. Maj. (res.) Eliran Yeger, 36, father of 2, of the Combat Engineering Corps’ 8170th Battalion, from Tel Aviv, was killed fighting in Gaza yesterday. He is the 222nd soldier to be killed since the ground offensive began and the 557th fatality suffered by the IDF since the Hamas massacre of October 7. For a complete list of the soldiers killed in the ground offensive, click here.

Family members of the hostages and their supporters blocked the Kerem Shalom border crossing to prevent the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza, for the third-straight day. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, in a conversation late on Thursday, that the U.S. administration was concerned over the delay of humanitarian aid to the civilians of Gaza.

Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Pramila Patten will arrive at the head of a 10-member delegation on Monday to gather evidence on the sexual crimes committed by Hamas in the October 7 atrocities. Patten will deliver her findings upon her return to New York and they would be included in the annual report by the Secretary General, which is expected in April and in which one chapter would be dedicated to Israel. She will also present the findings to the Security Council’s annual session on sexual violence. Israel’s UN envoy Gilad Erdan will accompany Patten and the delegation.