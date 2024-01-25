Israel News for 1-25-2024

News Update

IDF air and ground operations continue throughout Gaza, with the major offensive focusing on Khan Yunis. Dozens of Hamas terrorists have been killed in the last day. [Unfortunately, thousands more still remain.]

The IDF continues to clear a 1 km wide buffer zone in Gaza along the entire length of the Israeli border. The US has expressed opposition to the move. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “We’ve been very clear about our opposition to the forced displacement of people. We’ve been very clear about maintaining in effect the territorial integrity of Gaza.”

An IDF reservist serving at the site of the disaster that claimed the lives of 21 soldiers yesterday claims that following proper IDF protocol could have saved most of the soldiers.

For a complete list of the IDF soldiers that have fallen since the start of the ground invasion

Qatar informed Israel yesterday that Hamas has temporarily suspended its efforts to reach an outline for a hostage deal. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich accused Qatar of cooperating with Hamas. Meanwhile, a new restaurant has opened, on the Jordanian side of the Dead Sea, called October 7.

The Ministry of Energy is reportedly considering refusing to extend Israel’s water agreement with Jordan, due to several Jordanian officials, including the Queen, denouncing Israel. According to the current agreement, Israel provides Jordan with 100 million cubic meters of water, twice as much as the amount provided for in the treaty between the countries. The water is provided in exchange for electricity.

Some security officials are warning that preventing Palestinians from entering Israel to work could lead to a third intifada.