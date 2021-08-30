Israel News for 8-30-2021

News Update

PM Bennett left Washington for Israel yesterday, after meeting with President Biden on Friday. The PM said, “Biden and I have stroke up a direct and personal bond built on trust. We have achieved all the goals we have set out for ourselves and beyond.” He said that they had agreed on a joint strategic work plan to impede Iran’s attempts to obtain nuclear arms.

For the past 2 nights, dozens of Palestinians staged violent protests along the Israeli-Gaza border fence. On Saturday night, in response to the violence, Israeli warplanes carried out a series of attacks against Hamas targets in Gaza.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with PA President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah yesterday. Gantz told Abbas that Israel would take measures to strengthen the Palestinian economy. The two discussed various security and economic related matters. However, a source close to PM Bennett said today that “there is no diplomatic process with the Palestinians, nor will there be one.”

The Health Ministry today reported 6,576 new corona cases on Sunday, with an infection rate of 7.81. At least 752 patients are in severe condition, of whom 156 are ventilated. The official death toll now stands at 6,958. On Sunday, Israel approved the third coronavirus vaccine booster shot for anyone who has been fully vaccinated for at least five months.