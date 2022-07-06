Israel News for 7-6-2022

News Update

Security forces arrested 24 terror suspects in overnight raids in the West Bank. One terror suspect was killed trying to escape arrest.

On Tuesday, IDF soldiers were fired upon from a passing vehicle at the entrance to the Homesh settlement in northern Samaria. The soldiers returned fire but the vehicle escaped. None were wounded. A large manhunt for the terrorists was launched.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz presented satellite images from the past months, showing four Iranian warships in the Red Sea carrying advanced UAVs and long range missile systems. He said, “The presence of Iran’s military forces in the Red Sea in recent months is the most significant in a decade. It is a direct threat to trade, energy and the global economy.”

Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with French President Macron in Paris yesterday. Lapid stressed Israel’s opposition to a nuclear deal with Iran. Macron urged Lapid to renew the peace process with the Palestinians. For more, click here.

On Monday the Russian foreign ministry condemned an Israeli airstrike against targets south of a large Russian naval base in Tarsus, Syria. The Russians seem to be sending Israel a message for its growing support of Ukraine. Prime Minister Lapid has been one of the strongest voices in support of Ukraine.

A new report has revealed that Ra’am party leader Mansour Abbas secretly met with National Religious leader Rabbi Haim Druckman regarding him joining a Netanyahu led right wing coalition after Israel’s last election. Netanyahu has always claimed that he would never include an Arab party in a government coalition. For more, click here.

Ben & Jerry’s has sued its parent Unilever Plc to block the sale of its Israeli business to a local licensee, saying it was inconsistent with its values to sell its ice cream in the “occupied West Bank”. Unilever said it does not discuss pending litigation, but that it had the right to sell the disputed business and the transaction had already closed.