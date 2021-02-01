Israel News for 2-1-2021

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 5,140 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which was a lower number as a result of limited testing over the weekend. The infection rate is at 9.6%. The infection rate in the ultra-Orthodox sector is at 20.1%. There are currently 1,140 people hospitalized in serious condition and 315 on ventilators. There have been 4,796 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The government voted to extend the nationwide lockdown by another 4 days.

Over 2.5 million Israelis have already received the first dose of the vaccine. Over 1.8 million have received the second dose. Israel will transfer 20,000 vaccine doses to the Palestinian Authority.

Israel and Kosovo will sign an agreement to establish diplomatic relations in a virtual ceremony today. Kosovo has said that it will open an embassy in Jerusalem. A majority of the Balkan country is Muslim.

According to the latest election polls, Likud is expected to win 30 seats, followed by Yesh Atid at 17, New Hope at 16, Yamina 14, Arab Joint List 10, UTJ 8, Shas 8, Yisrael Beyteinu 6, Meretz 5, Labor 4, Blue and White 4.

Israel completed testing an upgraded version of the Iron Dome air defense system today. The more-advanced model of the Iron Dome is due to be installed on the Israeli Navy’s new Sa’ar-6 corvettes.