Israel News for 2-3-2021

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 7,919 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The infection rate is at 9.3%. The infection rate in the ultra-Orthodox sector is at 20.1%. There are currently 1,074 people hospitalized in serious condition and 292 on ventilators. There have been 4,888 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

PM Netanyahu wants to extend the nationwide lockdown through the weekend, to allow for an additional 200,000 people to get vaccinated.

Over 3 million Israelis have already received the first dose of the vaccine and 2 million the second dose. Anyone over 16 will be able to get the vaccine starting tomorrow.

Tesla launched its Hebrew language website in Israel yesterday, inviting customers to order cars for delivery in March.