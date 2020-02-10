Israel News for 2-10-2020

News Update

A cold weather front that hit Israel over the weekend is set to continue today. Snow storms have been raging in northern parts of the country since the morning hours. Temperatures have also fallen below freezing in the mountainous areas of northern and central Israel. Rain will fall in many other parts of the country, including the Negev. Temperatures in Jerusalem will be just above freezing today.

Both Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett warned Hamas that Israel might resort to targeted killings if the terror group continues to launch attacks on Israeli communities bordering Gaza. Over the past couple of weeks, rocket fire from Gaza followed by IDF retaliatory strikes have become almost a daily occurrence.

As PM Netanyahu promises to annex Israeli areas of Judea and Samaria in the very near future, US Ambassador David Friedman, a staunch supporter of the settlement movement, tweeted yesterday:

“As we have stated, the application of Israeli law to the territory which the plan provides to be part of Israel is subject to the completion a mapping process by a joint Israeli-American committee. Any unilateral action in advance of the completion of the committee process endangers the plan and American recognition.”

This echos the position articulated by Jared Kushner. and other senior US officials. Shortly after the Trump peace plan was revealed, Friedman had said that Israel can “annex settlements at any time.” That no longer seems to be the case.

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced that it has been awarded contracts worth $136 million to provide customers in the Asia-Pacific region with airborne laser Direct Infra-Red Counter Measure (DIRCM) systems.

Today is Tu Bishvat (the 15th day in the Hebrew month of Shvat), which marks the new year for trees. It marks the time when the earliest-blooming trees in the Land of Israel emerge from their winter sleep and begin a new fruit-bearing cycle. It also represents the idea that renewal and redemption begins even in the darkest times. Tu Bishvat is marked by eating fruit of the Land of Israel, including dates, figs, pomegranates, grapes, olives, as well as wheat and barley.

