Israel News for 11-18-2022

News Update

U.S. ambassador to Israel Tom Nides visited the mourning family of Tamir Avihai, one of the 3 Israelis killed in this weeks terror attack, at their home in the settlement of Kiryat Netafim. Nides had previously said he would not visit the settlements because that would “irate some people.” Avihai’s brother, Neriya, told Nides that the U.S. should investigate his brother’s murder just like the FBI decided to investigate the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

President Herzog will make a state visit to Bahrain at the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa. He will then travel to the UAE where he will meet President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. Israel and Bahrain are negotiating a free trade agreement that they hope to finalize by the end of the year.

For the first time since 2013, Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday. They spoke about strengthening economic and political relations, and offered each other condolences on the terror attacks that recently struck both countries.

Israel and Jordan signed a declaration of intent on Thursday at the UN climate conference to conserve and protect their shared Jordan River. The plan doesn’t go into specifics. It says that Israel and Jordan have promised to try to reduce river pollution by building up wastewater treatment facilities and upgrading sewer systems to prevent riverside cities from dumping raw sewage into the waters. The countries will also aim to promote sustainable agriculture, controlling runoff from farm fields and reducing the use of pesticides.

A fire that broke out in a house, that was storing a large amount of fuel, in northern Gaza killed 21 people including seven children on Thursday.

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it has been awarded a contract to supply electronic warfare and airborne laser technologies to protect military helicopters of a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract, worth $200 million, will be implemented over four years.