Israel News for 6-16-2021

News Update

A Palestinian woman tried to run over and stab soldiers working along the separation barrier near the town of Hizma, north of Jerusalem today. She was shot and killed. One soldier was very lightly.

Israeli fighter jets attacked Hamas targets in Gaza overnight in response to dozens of incendiary balloon attacks into Israel yesterday, which cause 26 fires.

Thousands participated in the March of Flags, which passed the Damascus Gate and went through the Jaffa Gate down to the Western Wall. Police and security forces broke up the marchers into groups of 50, which they then escorted from the Jaffa gate through the Arab market, to prevent the marchers from potentially attacking or damaging Arab property. A mass prayer gathering was held at the Western Wall at the end of the march. Police arrested 17 Arabs for throwing rocks and clashing with police at several points along the parade route.

A scientific poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research found that 53% of Palestinians believe Hamas is “most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people,” while only 14% prefer Abbas’ secular Fatah party.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco sent a congratulatory letter to PM Naftali Bennett on his inauguration saying, “On the occasion of your inauguration as Prime Minister of Israel, I express my sincere congratulations and best wishes for your success in your mission. I take this opportunity to emphasize that Morocco has adhered to its role and efforts to bring about a just and lasting peace in the Middle East that will ensure security and stability for all the peoples living in the region.”

Judges in the corruption trial of former PM Netanyahu have denied his request to postpone the trial until after the Jewish High Holidays in September.

Former deputy secretary of state Thomas Nides has been appointed as the US ambassador to Israel. Nides worked as part of the team that led to the approval of a $38 million, 10-year loan guarantee package for Israel, under the Obama administration. He also fought against limiting support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees and for UNESCO. His latest position was managing director and vice chairman of Morgan Stanley investment bank.

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was felt in southern Israel last night. No injuries or damage were reported. The IDF’s Homefront Command said the epicenter was 68 kilometers northeast of Eilat.