Israel News for 8-11-2021

News Update

A Palestinian woman attacked IDF soldiers near Nablus (Shechem) on Monday. Soldiers stopped the attacker by shooting her in her lower body. No soldiers were hurt.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid landed in Rabat, Morocco today to kick off a 2 day visit. He is the first Israeli FM to visit the country in 18 years. Lapid will inaugurate Israel’s diplomatic mission in Rabat, visit Casablanca’s historic Temple Beth-El and hold talks with Moroccan FM Nasser Bourita. He will also meet with representatives of the local Jewish community. There are currently around 2,000 members of the Jewish community in Morocco. Prior to 1948 the community numbered around 250,000, many of whom emigrated to Israel.

Minister for Regional Cooperation Issawi Freij (Meretz) revealed that Israel was in contact with Saudi Arabia on issues related to Iran. Freij said that his personal dream as a Muslim was to go on pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, without having to travel through a third country, such as Jordan, in order to do so. He said, “I am convinced we will see such an opportunity soon.”

CIA Director William Burns held talks with PM Bennett in Jerusalem today. A statement released by the PM’s office said, “they discussed the situation in the Middle East, with emphasis on Iran, and possibilities for expanding and deepening regional cooperation”. The Director of the Mossad gave Burns an intelligence report warning that recently elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is mentally unstable and incapable of abiding by any international agreement on Iran’s nuclear program. Burns will also meet with PA President Abbas in Ramallah.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan yesterday demanded an immediate UN investigation into reports that the Hamas terror group prevented inspections of a recently uncovered attack tunnel under schools in the Gaza Strip operated by the international body’s Palestinian refugee agency. To read more, click here.

The Health Ministry today reported 5,755 new corona cases on Tuesday, putting the infection rate at 5.4%. At least 400 patients are in severe condition, of whom 62 are ventilated. The official death toll now stands at 6,580. The coronavirus cabinet will meet today to discuss the possibility of reinstating restrictions.