Israel News for 8-1-2022

News Update

Security forces arrested 13 terror suspects in raids in the West Bank overnight Sunday. The forces raided the homes of 39 suspects. Many Palestinians rioted in response, throwing rocks and explosives. No injuries were reported.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai is heading to Morocco for an official 5 day visit during which he will meet with senior officials of the Moroccan police force and the General Directorate for National Security. He will discuss cooperation between the two countries in various policing related areas.

Government ministers voted last night to withhold tax revenue payments from the Palestinian Authority because of the PA’s policy of paying stipends to the families of terrorists. For more, click here.

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said on Sunday that he would pursue an investigation into allegations an Israeli female prison guard was raped by a Palestinian terror convict. The woman, who identified herself by the alias Hila, launched an online crowdfunding campaign last week in which she claimed that the rape had taken place during her military service at the high-security Gilboa Prison in northern Israel. She accused Mahmoud Atallah — a Palestinian terrorist convicted for the murder of Israelis — of raping her and said he had enjoyed special privileges from prison authorities, who allowed him to roam around freely inside the facility and were quick to fill any of his requests and demands.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Lapid said it was “unthinkable” that an IDF soldier was raped by a convicted terrorist during her military service. Gilboa Prison commander Freddy Ben Sheetrit revealed last year that female IDF soldiers were routinely subjected to sexual harassment by Palestinian security prisoners at the facility.