Israel News for 7-26-2021

News Update

Israeli warplanes hit a Hamas military base in southern Gaza deemed responsible for launching incendiary balloons into Israel that caused 3 fires. The Defense Ministry ordered the reduction of the Gaza fishing zone from 12 to 6 miles. PM Bennett has compared the launch of incendiary balloons to rocket fire.

One of the Israeli airstrikes on Iranian related targets in Syria last week reportedly killed Hezbollah military commander Imad al-Amin and an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) senior official.

General Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, told the Russian news agency TASS that Russian-made Buk-M2E systems of the Syria air defense units intercepted 2 guided missiles fired from Israeli warplanes flying outside of Syrian airspace yesterday. The Russians claim that it was the 3rd Israeli airstrike in the last week. The London-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported yesterday that Russia intends to curtail Israel’s military operations in Syria by supplying the Syrian government with stronger air defenses. The paper reported that Moscow is reportedly “running out of patience” regarding Israeli airstrikes in Syria.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II confirmed, in a CNN interview on Sunday, that he had recently met in secret with PM Bennett and Defense Minister Gantz. The King said, “I came out of those meetings really encouraged and I think we’ve seen, in the past couple weeks, not only a better understanding between Israel and Jordan but the voices coming out from both Israel and Palestine that we need to move forward and reset that relationship.”

Israel’s environmental protection ministry said yesterday that it was delaying implementation of a proposed oil transport deal with the United Arab Emirates because of environmental concerns. According to the proposed agreement, oil would be shipped to the Port of Eilat from the UAE by tanker, and then transported overland via pipeline to the Port of Ashkelon, from where it would be shipped to Europe.

Israel yesterday pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% from 2015 levels by 2050. To read more, click here.

The IDF arrested a man who swam from Lebanon into Israeli waters last night. The man was unarmed.

Israeli Olympian Avishag Semberg, 19, won a bronze medal in taekwondo in the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Saturday.

The Health Ministry today reported 1,398 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The infection rate stands at 2.08%.