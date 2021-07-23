Israel News for 7-23-2021

News Update

Syrian media reported that Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles over Homs province early Thursday. The strike destroyed several Hezbollah weapons depots. It was the second Israeli airstrike into Syria this week.

The IDF captured two suspects who crossed into Israel from Lebanon yesterday. The IDF said the two were most likely migrants looking for work.

At Israel’s request, the US administration will delay reopening the American consulate in Jerusalem, which is meant to serve Palestinians.

Israel has established a commission to investigate allegations that NSO Group’s controversial Pegasus phone surveillance software was misused. The Israeli company’s software has been implicated in possible mass surveillance of journalists, human rights defenders and 14 heads of state.

Unilever’s chief executive said that the company was “fully committed” to Israel and has invested over $300 million in the country over the past decade. He said that the decision made by its subsidiary Ben and Jerry’s to not renew its Israeli franchisee’s license because it continued to sell product in the West Bank was made by the company’s independent board, over which he had no oversight.

The U.N.’s Human Rights Council announced yesterday that former United Nations human rights chief Navi Pillay will head an international commission of inquiry into alleged crimes committed during the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, the rabbi of the Samaria Regional Council area, was driving to his home in Elon Moreh last night when his car was attacked by Arabs near the village of Huwara. The Arabs began throwing items at his vehicle and pursued it for some distance, and at one point, an Arab managed to intercept the vehicle and smash the front windscreen with a metal rod. The rabbi was able to escape uninjured.

The Health Ministry reported Thursday that the efficacy of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine in preventing infection has dropped to 39%, while the effectiveness in preventing severe illness is 91%. The data suggests that the efficacy of the vaccine declines over time. 5,770 fully vaccinated people have been recently diagnosed with COVID, after 1,152,914 tests were conducted. Of those, 495 patients were hospitalized, 334 were hospitalized in a serious condition, and 123 died.

Israel’s national jiu-jitsu team won 11 medals, including 3 gold, 2 silver and six bronze, at the European Championship in Germany this week. Nest stop is the World Championship in Abu Dhabi.