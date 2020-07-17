Israel News for 7-17-2020

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 1,814 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. There are currently 25,636 active cases, of which 213 are in serious condition and 58 on ventilators. There have been 387 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In a late-night cabinet meeting, ministers approved new measures including imposing a partial lockdown on weekends, banning dining in restaurants and closing malls, stores (other than food or drug stores), gyms, public pools, museums and zoos. People will still be able to leave their homes.

On all days, gatherings will be limited to 10 people indoors and 20 outdoors, restaurants will be allowed to serve take-out only, and pools and gyms will be closed. Some restaurant owners say they plan to ignore the government restrictions.

A further decision on whether to keep summer schools and nurseries open will be made by PM Netanyahu and DM Gantz today.

Israeli Water Authority confirmed yesterday that a cyber attack targeted 2 water pumping stations in the Galilee and central Israel. They said that the hacks were immediately repaired and did not cause any damage to services.

American Airlines is planning to begin flights from New York’s JFK International Airport to Tel Aviv in winter 2021. American’s Tel Aviv – New York route will compete with El Al and Delta. United flies to Tel Aviv from Newark.