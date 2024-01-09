Israel News for 1-9-2024

News Update

Dozens of rockets and attack drones were launched into Israel from Lebanon today, including at the IDF norther command headquarters in Safed. No casualties or major damage was reported. The IDF responded with air and artillery strikes at the sources of the launches. The attacks from Lebanon are continuing.

The IDF eliminated Hamas commander Hassan Akasha in Beit Jann, Syria. He was a key figure responsible for Hamas rocket launches at Israel from Syrian territory. In another strike earlier today, the commander of the southern portion of the Hezbollah Air Force, responsible for drone attacks, was eliminated. Two other senior Hezbollah leaders were also killed in the strike.

IDF soldiers killed in Gaza:

– Sgt. Roi Tal, 19, of the Kfir Brigade’s Duchifat Battalion, from Kfar Yehoshua.

– Sgt. First Class (res.) David Schwartz, 26, of the Combat Engineering Corps’ 8219th Battalion, from Elazar.

– Sgt. First Class (res.) Yakir Hexter, 26, of the Combat Engineering Corps’ 8219th Battalion, from Elazar.

– Sgt. First Class (res.) Gavriel Bloom, 27, a combat engineer in the 36th Division, from Beit Shemesh.

– Major (Res.) Amit Moshe Shahar, 25, a fighter in the Yahalom unit of the Combat Engineering Corps, from Ramat Yohanan.

– Captain (Res.) Denis Krokhmalov Veksler, 32, a combat engineering officer in the Yahalom unit, from Be’er Sheva.

– Captain (Res.) Ron Efrimi, 26, a combat engineering officer in the Yahalom unit, from Hod Hasharon.

– Major (Res.) Roi Avraham Maimon, 24, a combat medic in the Yahalom unit, from Afula.

– Sergeant First Class (Res.) Akiva Yasinskiy, 35, a fighter in the 8173rd Engineering Battalion, 6th Formation, from Ramat Gan.

The last 6 soldiers in the list were killed in the same explosion. Eight more soldiers, including Fauda actor Idan Amedi, were wounded in the explosion, which is believed to have been caused by explosives intended for the demolition of an underground arms manufacturing facility. The IDF is investigating the explosion.

A terrorist attempted to stab soldiers near the settlement of Ateret in Binyamin today. The terrorist was neutralized and no soldiers were injured.

Secretary of State Blinked arrived in Israel from Saudi Arabia today and met with the Prime Minister, President and Foreign Minister. Blinken hinted that the Saudis were open to peace with Israel after the conclusion of the war.