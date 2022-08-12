Israel News for 8-12-2022

News Update

A 30 year old woman from Ofakim and her 7 year old and 2 year old daughters were killed yesterday when an out of control public bus hit them as they were standing on a sidewalk outside of a shopping mall in Jerusalem yesterday. They were laid to rest today. Three other people were injured, one critically. The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle.

The number of people immigrating to Israel from Russia and Ukraine has risen significantly since the start of the war between the two countries. The were 31,066 new immigrants from the two countries (12,175 from Ukraine and 18,891 from Russia) thus far this year, compared to 9,744 in 2019. For more, click here.

After a legal battle lasting over 20 years, the Israeli High Court of Justice ruled in early May that the IDF could evict over 1,300 Palestinians living inside a military training zone that covers miles of rolling hilltops south of Hebron. For a detailed report on this story, click here.

Chinese online retailer AliExpress has leased warehouses near Ben Gurion airport to enable fast delivery times in Israel. Israel is an important market for AliExpress.

The shekel is strengthening against the US dollar. The stronger shekel should lower prices on imported good, which should slow inflation.