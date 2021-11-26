Israel News for 11-26-2021

News Update

The Health Ministry announced today that they had identified the first known case of a new, mutated and highly contagious, strain of Covid-19 recently discovered in South Africa. PM Bennett has restricted travel to South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Eswatini and Namibia. He called it an “emergency situation”. Travelers arriving from these countries might be required to self-isolate for a period of at least 10 days upon touching ground in the Jewish even if they have had three doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry said yesterday that it will have no ambassador in Israel for the time being, bringing the mission level down to that of Israel’s mission in Poland. The tension comes in the wake of a new Polish law that, for all practical purposes, makes it impossible for holocaust survivors and their descendants to reclaim or be compensated for the properties they owned in Poland that were confiscated during the war and still remain in the hands of the Polish government.

Morocco is reportedly considering buying pilotless planes and anti-missile systems from Israel, days after the defense minister’s of both countries signed a memorandum of understanding that lays the foundation for security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and future arms sales.

The Jerusalem municipality has approved the building of a new neighborhood in Atarot, located over the “West Bank” boundary near the Palestinian city of Ramallah. The site was previously an airport. The plan, which requires further stages of approval, is for 3,000 homes to be built, with a view to eventually adding another 6,000. The area covers 310.75 acres, which will also have commercial and office space and hotels as well as public buildings and open spaces. The historic airport terminal building will be preserved. The Palestinians are urging the US to intervene. There was no comment from the US embassy in Jerusalem.

