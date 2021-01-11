Israel News for 1-11-2021

News Update

The Health Ministry reported 6,706 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. There are currently 1,044 people hospitalized in serious condition and 251 on ventilators. There have been 3,671 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Over 1.8 million Israelis have already been vaccinated. The Health Ministry announced today that, starting Tuesday, all Israelis over the age of 55 will be eligible for vaccination. On Sunday, a large shipment of Pfizer vaccine landed in Israel. Over 50,000 people have already received their second shot. The Palestinian Authority said yesterday that it expects to receive its first vaccine doses in March under a deal with drugmaker AstraZeneca.

At a meeting next week, the Civil Administration’s High Planning Committee will approve the construction of 500 housing units in the West Bank settlements of Itamar, Beit El, Shavei Shomron, Oranit and Givat Ze’ev. The committee will also reportedly advance plans to build 100 units in Tal Menashe and 250 homes in the Nofei Nehemia outpost. The approvals will come right before the US Presidential Inauguration. The Biden administration is expected to restore US policy against settlement construction.

Israel’s Mekorot National Water Company will sign a deal, in the next few days, to provide Bahrain with desalination technology. Mekorot said that Bahrain and the UAE are interested, among other things, in desalination, quality control of water, reduce waste and leakages, water management systems, and integration of technical management services.

Israeli air conditioning company Tadiran Holdings has registered an international patent that purifies 99.999% of viruses, germs and bacteria that exist in the home. Tadiran plans on introducing a range of solutions for treating air within the home and other enclosed spaces this year.