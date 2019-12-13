Israel News for 12-13-2019

News Update

President Reuven Rivlin gave the Israeli public some encouragement regarding the upcoming unprecedented third round of elections scheduled to be held on March 2. He said, “We must not allow ourselves to sink into despair or grievance, which does no good. We must not lose faith in the democratic system or in its ability to create the reality we live in with our own hands. When the time comes, we will all exercise our democratic right and do it in the hope of a better future, as soon as possible, for us all.”

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said that if he becomes the next PM, he will consider agreeing to a pardon for PM Netanyahu if he agrees to retire from political life. He said, “We don’t want to see another prime minister behind prison walls.” Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman also raised the idea of a pardon saying, “No immunity, pardon in exchange for honorable retirement.” He added that he believes that most of the Knesset would agree to a pardon.

Moshe Feiglin, leader of the right-wing libertarian Zehut party, said that his party will not run in the upcoming election.

The latest poll shows Blue and White with a 6 seat lead over Likud. But that would still not give them the ability to form a government. The poll, by newspaper Yisrael Hayom, also showed that Netanyahu Likud rival Gideon Sa’ar would get the same number of votes as the PM. But unlike the PM, he would potentially be able to form a unity government with Blue and White.