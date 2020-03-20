Israel News for 3-20-2020

News Update

Israel’s government has placed the country under lockdown for at least 7 days. The lockdown will be enforced by police. Israelis must stay at home, except for the following reasons:

1. Getting to and from a workplace, subject to the fact that the workplace can operate in accordance with the regulations separately laid down for that purpose.

2. Equipping and purchasing of foods, medicines, products and other basic or essential services.

3. Getting medical service.

4. Blood donation.

5. Demonstration.

6. Legal process.

7. Individual sports activity, except for members of the same family unit.

8. Exiting a place of residence for a short time and going to a place nearby by a single person or persons of the same family unit staying together in one place.

9. Leaving for a religious ceremony, including a wedding or funeral, as well as a prayer service for up to 10 people keeping a distance of two meters from each other.

10. Leaving in order to provide assistance to another person who has a medical problem or other difficulty requiring support.

11. Leaving for another essential purpose.

Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov warned that the battle against the coronavirus has only started and there is a long way ahead.

There are currently 705 Israelis known to be infected with the coronavirus. Of that number, 662 have light symptoms, 18 are in moderate condition, 10 are in serious condition and 15 have recovered. There are 271 people in hospital, 149 are being treated at home, 58 are being treated in a specially designated hotel and 212 are awaiting a decision on how they will be treated. Health officials expect a significant rise in cases as the rate of testing for the virus increases.