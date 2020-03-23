Israel News for 3-20-2020

News Update

There isn’t much “new” to tell you about today. Coronovirus cases are at 1,238 and continue to rise. More businesses are cutting back or shutting down, including McDonald’s and Amazon delivery.

Meanwhile, the Knesset will come into session today, with only 6 MK’s being allowed to vote at a time, to maintain social distancing. Knesset Speaker Yuri Edelstein has shut down the Knesset last week to prevent the opposition from voting him out of his job and replacing him. Will he close down the Knesset again to keep himself and PM Netanyahu in power indefinitely? To read more about the present political situation, click here.

IDF troops opened fire on 2 terrorists who threw rocks at vehicles on the 446 highway in the Binyamin region. Both terrorists were wounded. One died and the other managed to flee.