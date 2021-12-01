Israel News for 12-1-2021

News Update

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli (Labor) and Public Security Minister Omer Barlev (Labor) released a joint statement calling throwing stones at buses terrorism and promising to bring perpetrators to justice and to provide better protection for bus drivers and passengers. There have been an increasing number of cases of stone attacks against buses by Arabs, particularly in the northern Negev.

The magazine The Economist has named Tel Aviv the most expensive city in the world ahead of Paris, Zurich, Hong Kong, and New York. Last week in was in fifth place. Part of the reason for the rise in ranking is due to the strength of the shekel.

UNRWA, the UN agency created to assist Palestinian “refugees”, is experiencing a major funding crisis. UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini told reporters in Jordan that the resumption of U.S. support for the agency this year — which had been halted by the Trump administration — was offset by a reduction in funding by other donors.

Tonight is the fourth night of Hanukkah.

May we all merit to see miracles in our own lives and for the State of Israel. Happy Hanukkah!