Israel News for 8-21-2023

News Update

Terrorists in a car fired over 20 shots at an Israeli vehicle at a junction on highway 60 near Hebron today, killing Batsheva Nagari, a 40-year-old mother of 3 and a kindergarten teacher, from Beit Hagai and seriously wounding a 39 year old man. The IDF is searching for the terrorists, who they believe escaped into Hebron. Hamas and Islamic Jihad praised the attack.

On Saturday, Aviad Nir, 28, and his father Shai Silas Nigreker, 60, from Ashdod, were shot and killed by a terrorist in Huwara, where they had gone to get their car washed. Security forces are conducting an extensive manhunt for the terrorist. Overnight, security forces arrested 13 suspected terrorists in raids throughout the territories.

The Shekel has dropped to 3.8 against the US dollar, the lowest rate since 2017. The Bank of Israel is expected to raise interest rates. For more, click here.