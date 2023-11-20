Israel News for 11-20-2023

News Update

Hezbollah fired heavy rockets at an IDF base on the Lebanese border today causing major damage, but no casualties. Rocket and drone attacks continue along the border. The IDF is striking at Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Security forces arrested 16 terror suspects in West Bank raids today, including a Hamas commander. During the operation, terrorists opened fire at troops and threw flash grenades at their position. Forces returned fire and neutralized the terrorists.

Ground operations and targeted air strikes are continuing in Gaza.

IDF soldiers killed in Gaza in the last few days:

Sgt. Eitan Dishon, 21, Givati Brigade, from Jerusalem

Sgt. Yanon Tamir, 20, Paratroopers Brigade, from Pardes Hana

Sgt. Dvir Barzani, 20, Paratroopers Brigade, from Jerusalem

Progress is reportedly being made in the Qatari-led negotiations to release between 50 and 75 woman and children hostages.