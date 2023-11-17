Israel News for 11-17-2023

News Update

IDF forces located a stockpile of heavy missiles and drones in a military post belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in northern Gaza overnight. Troops also killed terrorists hiding in a school. IDF operations continue in and around (and beneath) Al Shifa hospital.

Palestinian sources have reported the death of senior Hamas official Ahmed Behar, who served as the chairman of the Legislative Council in Gaza. He was killed in northern Gaza.

Israeli planes dropped leaflets urging residents of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, to evacuate to safe areas. Hamas leaders are thought to be hiding in southern Gaza.

The government agreed to allow two diesel tankers to enter Gaza daily, in response to requests by the US and UN, to maintain basic water, sewage, and sanitation systems.

Cpl. Noa Marciano, 19, who was taken hostage on Oct. 7, was laid to rest in Modiin today. Her body was retrieved by IDF troops in Gaza, based on intelligence. Thousands attended her funeral. Troops also located the body of hostage Yehudit Weiss, 65, in a building adjacent to Al Shifa hospital. Her husband was killed on Oct. 7.

Capt. Shlomo Ben Nun, 22, from Modiin, was killed in fighting overnight in northern Gaza. Ben Nun was a company deputy commander in the 202nd Battalion of the Paratroop Brigade.

Two terrorists fired on troops at a checkpoint in Judea today. The terrorists were killed by troops.

IDF troops operating in Jenin today killed 4 terrorists and arrested 7 others. Troops also killed 5 terrorists who shot at them, in northern Samaria.

Syrian sources report that Israel carried out strikes against Hezbollah targets near Damascus today. The Syrian Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted missiles launched by Israel, but some caused damage to property.

The IDF continues to strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, in response to shooting and rocket attacks.