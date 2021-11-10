Israel News for 11-10-2021

News Update

IDF chief of staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi said Tuesday that the Israeli military was “speeding up the operational plans and readiness for dealing with Iran and the nuclear military threat.” Last month Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that “if a terror regime is going to acquire a nuclear weapon we must act.”

It was revealed yesterday that Mansour Abbas, the leader of the Ra’am party (which is part of the government coalition), met with Jordan’s King Abdullah about a month ago, after receiving the approval of PM Bennett. According to Jordan’s Royal Palace, the two discussed recent developments in the West Bank, as well as ways to advance the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians, namely by advancing a two-state solution. The king also reportedly stressed his “support of the Palestinians in their efforts to achieve just and legitimate rights.”

Immigration and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano Shata and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked agreed yesterday to fast-track the emigration of over 3,000 first-degree relatives of Israeli citizens currently waiting in refugee camps in Ethiopia.

The Health Ministry reported 458 new Covid cases on Sunday, resulting in a .59% infection rate. 156 patients are in serious condition, with 103 connected to ventilators. The death toll since the start of the pandemic is 8,130.

Eilat will be hosting the E-Sports championship, a global competition of the world’s best gamers in various video games. Around 500 top professional players from 85 different countries will be arriving in Eilat for the competition.

Israel’s roads are facing more traffic jams than ever before. To read more, click here.