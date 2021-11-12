Israel News for 11-12-2021

News Update

An Israeli couple, both Egged bus drivers from Modi’in, were arrested in Turkey after taking a photo of the presidential palace in Istanbul. They were unaware that it was illegal to do so. The couple will appear before a judge in Istanbul today. They will hopefully be deported to Israel.

Israel is participating in a naval drill in the Red Sea with the US, Bahrain and the UAE. A senior Israeli naval official said that the drill was meant to send a “direct message” to Iran and its “power projection” in the region. To read more, click here.

IDF troops busted a drug smuggling operation along the border with Egypt yesterday. Soldiers seized more than 300 kilograms (660 pounds) of drugs worth more than NIS five million ($1.6 million).

The Health Ministry reported 391 new Covid cases on Thursday. 149 patients are in serious condition, with 101 connected to ventilators. The death toll since the start of the pandemic is 8,138.