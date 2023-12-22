Israel News for 12-22-2023

News Update

A large rocket barrage of at least 20 rockets was fired at northern Israel today, damaging a cattle farm. IDF struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in response.

The UK based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported that Israel attacked targets 32 kilometers (20 miles) north of the Lebanon-Israel border for the first time since the war began and was firing at any vehicle traveling near the border in an area it seeks to see secure and free of Hezbollah forces.

The IDF has demolished the primary Hamas command tunnel in Gaza City.

IDF soldiers killed in Gaza:

Sergeant First Class (res.) Tal Shua, 31, Combat Engineering Corps’ 7071st Battalion, from Be’er Sheva.

Lieutenant Shai Ayeli, 21, an officer in the Special Tactics Rescue Unit 669, from Ashkelon.

A terrorist attempted to ram security forces at a checkpoint in the West Bank today. A female Border Police officer was lightly wounded. The terrorist was shot and lightly wounded.

The U.S. Pentagon announced today that over 20 countries have joined its multinational naval alliance aimed at deterring terrorist activity in the Red Sea area.

The Israeli shekel continues to gain strength against the US dollar and Euro. The shekel is now 3.6 per dollar.

In the first 11 months of 2023, 44,372 immigrants reached Israel, significantly down from 74,714 in all of 2022, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cause a large wave of immigration. Of the immigrants in 2023, 36,000 came from countries of the former Soviet Union, 2,495 immigrants from the US and Canada, 1,780 from Ethiopia, 1,125 immigrants from Latin America and 945 from France.

Today is the fast day of the 10th of Tevet (Asara B’tevet), which commemorates the day that the Babylonians laid siege to Jerusalem and began the attack that would culminate in the destruction of the first Temple 7 months later. To read more about this day in Judaism, click here.

As we battle our modern day enemies who seek to destroy us once again, let us use this day of fasting and reflection to pray for our total victory and for the safe return of all of our hostages and soldiers to their families. There is no doubt in my mind that, with God’s help, good will triumph over evil.