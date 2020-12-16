Israel News for 12-16-2020

News Update

To listen to an audio version click here. (for supporters)

The Health Ministry reported 2,862 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest number since prior to the October lockdown. The positivity rate has risen to 3.5%. There are currently 19,887 active cases of which 381 people are hospitalized in serious condition and 138 on ventilators. There have been 3,022 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Ministers are discussing whether to impose further lockdowns.

Jared Kushner will lead a U.S. delegation to Israel and Morocco next week for discussions on the normalization deal the two countries reached last week. Kushner, Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz and Adam Boehler, chief executive officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, will arrive in Israel on Monday.

In recent tests, the Iron Dome missile defense system has, for the first time, successfully intercepted cruise missiles and other precision missiles. The tests were important in proving Israel’s multi-layer missile defense system (Arrow, David’s Sling and Iron Dome) and communications between the various systems in order to best manage and jointly coordinate missile threats and enhance interception opportunities during conflict. Representatives of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency also participated in the tests.

Winter storms are battering Israel this week, causing major flooding in some areas. On the bright side, the Kinneret has risen 3 centimeters.