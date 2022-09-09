Israel News for 9-9-2022

News Update

Terrorist shot at 2 cars near the Palestinian town Huwara in the northern West Bank, breaking the windows and slightly injuring the driver of one of the cars. The IDF is searching for the terrorists.

Last night, a terrorist with a hammer attacked a soldier near a military post in the West Bank. The soldier shot and killed the terrorist, while sustaining minor wounds.

Security forces arrested four Palestinians on Thursday for their suspected involvement in a terrorist attack on a bus carrying soldiers in the Jordan Valley earlier this week. During the raid, troops were attacked by armed locals who threw explosives at them. One soldier was lightly injured by shrapnel and was taken to Emek Medical Center in Afula.

Shin Bet data shows that 172 attacks were carried out against Israeli targets across the West Bank in August, including 23 shootings, compared with 113 attacks and 15 shootings in July. The number of Molotov cocktail-throwing incidents jumped from 75 in July to 135 in August.

The company running the Karish offshore gas field says that gas should start flowing in the next few weeks. Lebanon claims that the field lies within its maritime borders.

Israel announced that it will open an economic attaché’s office in Morocco in 2023. For more, click here.

According to the Accountant General’s estimate, Israel had a fiscal surplus of NIS 9.8 billion, or 0.6% of GDP, for the twelve months to the end of August 2022. Servicing the national debt, which amounts to over NIS 1 trillion, will cost some NIS 34 billion in 2022. To read more, click here.