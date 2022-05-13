Israel News for 5-1-2022

News Update

Sgt. Maj. Noam Raz, 47, a member of Yamam, Israel’s elite police anti-terror unit, was killed in a shootout with Palestinian terrorists during a raid in the town of Brukin on the outskirts of Jenin this morning. Palestinian sources report that 11 Palestinians were wounded in the shootout, including the brother of a terrorist commander. Sgt. Maj. Noam Raz leaves behind a wife and six children.

Earlier this morning, IDF troops opened fire at a Palestinian who threw a cinderblock at a passing Israeli vehicle in the West Bank. The terrorist also tried to open the doors of the vehicle before being shot.

A man in his 20’s shouted “Allahu akbar” and lunged at police in Jerusalem’s Old City. Police shot and seriously wounded the attacker, who turned out to be unarmed.

Israel has asked the US to persuade the Palestinian Authority to agree to a joint investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh on Wednesday during exchanges of fire in Jenin. PM Bennett expressed concern that the Palestinians might try to corrupt the evidence or prevent a proper investigation in order to cover up the fact that the reporter was shot and killed by Palestinian fire. The Palestinians have denied Israel’s request to examine the bullet that killed the reporter. Thousands of mourners are attending the journalist’s funeral today in Jerusalem.

Prosecutors filed two indictments today against Sheikh Yusuf Albaz, 63, from Lod, charging the imam with incitement to violence. The Cyber Department of the State Attorney’s Office filed the charges due to Albaz’s public support for rioters who attacked police on the Temple Mount during Ramadan.

Israel, yesterday, approved the building of 4,427 new housing units in various settlements in the area commonly referred to as the West Bank.