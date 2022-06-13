Israel News for 6-13-2022

News Update

Security forces arrested 12 terror suspects in raids in several Palestinian towns and villages across the West Bank last night. Troops were fired at in some of the raids. No troops were injured.

Hundreds of police and Border Police officers conducted nationwide raids and searches as part of a year long covert operation to stop illegal gun sales. Forces have thus far arrested over 30 suspects, including organized crime figures in Jaffa, Lod, Ramla, Haifa, Kafr Qasim, Barta’a, and Sajur. In a ceremony at Tel Aviv District Police headquarters, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai commended the forces for their impressive work. He said, “After over a year of supreme police efforts we can say clearly – crime organizations in the Arab community took a hit they haven’t experienced in years, and it will take them years to recover, if at all. We declared a war on the illegal weapon trend. We declared a war on the shooting trend. We declared a war on the flow of undeclared capital. We declared a war on the criminals who hurt Israeli civilians. In this war I can promise you all – we will win.”

Israeli and Turkish intelligence services recently foiled an Iranian plot to attack Israeli targets on Turkish soil. To read more, click here.

On Saturday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hosted a US delegation led by Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, ahead of an expected visit of President Joe Biden next month. Abbas asked the US to reopen the US consulate in east Jerusalem and the PLO office in Washington. He also requested that the US remove the PLO from its list of terrorist entities.

Israel’s cabinet, yesterday, unanimously approved joining the European Union’s Creative Europe program, which offers creators financial assistance for their endeavors, despite the fact that the program does not extend to Israelis living in settlements in Judea and Samaria, in east Jerusalem and in the Golan. Creative Europe is one of the EU’s flagship programs, and Israel’s entry is a significant step forward in promoting cooperation with the continent, opening up new opportunities for Israeli artists and creators who will receive support to promote their work at the local and international level.

The Defense Ministry announced it would begin testing a new robotic unmanned combat vehicle it is developing with several Israeli arms firms. For more, click here.