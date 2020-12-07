Israel News for 12-7-2020

News Update

To listen to an audio version click here. (for supporters)

The Health Ministry reported 1,230 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. The contagion rate has risen to over 3% for the past 3 days. There are currently 13,054 active cases of which 331 people are hospitalized in serious condition and 112 on ventilators. There have been 2,917 coronavirus related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Six Border Police officers and four Palestinians were wounded today, when riots broke out as members of a Border Police counter-terrorism unit carried out an arrest operation in the Qalandia refugee camp near Jerusalem. The Border Police were attempting to arrest three members of a car theft ring operating from the camp. Camp residents threw cement blocks and washing machines at the troops, who responded with live fire. IDF troops extracted the Border Police unit and detained 2 of the 3 suspects.

Israel is in the process of a major infrastructure project to build new highways and improve existing ones to make it easier for residents of Jewish settlements in the West Bank to commute to the center of the country and to solidify Israeli control over the area. To read more about this click here.