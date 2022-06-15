Israel News for 6-15-2022

News Update

Security forces arrested six terror suspects in overnight raids in the West Bank.

Egypt, Israel, and the European Union signed a deal to increase liquified natural gas sales to EU countries. Israel will send more gas via Egypt, which has facilities to liquify it for export via sea.

Israel issued an additional 20,000 work permits to Palestinians wishing to work in Israel. That brings the total number of work permits to 120,000. According to an Israeli security official, “The more Palestinians with permits there are, the less chances of terror attacks.” For more, click here.

The White House announced that US President Biden will visit Israel, Saudi Arabia and the Palestinian Authority on July 13th thru the 16th. PM Bennett said that Biden’s visit will help Israel strengthen its regional ties and take its alliance with Washington to new heights.

Despite urgent warnings and calls to leave Turkey immediately, Israelis living there don’t seem worried and more tourists from Israel continue to come there for holidays. For more, click here.