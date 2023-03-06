Israel News for 3-6-2023

News Update

Security forces arrested 14 suspected terrorists in overnight raids. They also mapped the home of the terrorist who killed Elan Ganeles last week, for demolition.

The IDF will seal off Judea, Samaria and Gaza during the holiday of Purim on Tuesday and Wednesday. No Palestinians will be around to leave those areas.

The government has decided to close the Temple Mount to Jews for 10 days during the Muslim Ramadan holiday. The days coincide with the final period of the holiday, when Muslims sleep in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound. The closure occurs every year. Security Minister Ben Gvir is vehemently opposed to the decision and is attempting to get it reversed.

Security Minister Ben Gvir has ordered the police to carry out several evictions of Arab families in east Jerusalem this month, coinciding with Ramadan. The families are illegally residing in homes owned by Jews. Security officials fear that the eviction could trigger major unrest in the capital. For more, click here.

The Biden administration is considering denying entry to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, because he commented that the village of Huwara should be wiped off the map. Smotrich later walked back his statement about Huwara, saying he did not mean it literally and was referring to targeting terrorists and their supporters. But that has not appeased the Biden administration, who claim that Smotrich is inciting violence. Smotrich is planning to attend an Israel Bonds meeting in the US. AIPAC has refused to meet with him.

Prime Minister Netanyahu met with Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger in Jerusalem on Sunday. discussed deepening the cooperation between Israel and Slovakia, especially in technology, innovation and tourism, as well as regional issues.

A special report on women published by the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics, Israeli women are marrying and having children later, with Jewish women lagging Arab women by a significant percentage. For more, click here.

Tonight and tomorrow is Purim, the holiday celebrating the deliverance of the Jewish People in the Persian kingdom from the annihilation planned by Haman, the prime minister of the kingdom. The salvation is spearheaded by Queen Ester and her cousin Mordecai, the leader of the Jews. While we might not be facing annihilation today, we certainly are in great need for some Divine deliverance. So let us all pray for peace and unity on this Purim.