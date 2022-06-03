Israel News for 6-3-2022

News Update

IDF troops, yesterday, demolished the home of the terrorist who murdered 3 Israelis and 2 Ukrainians in Bnei Brak last March. While the troops were carrying out the demolition, Palestinians opened fire on them. The troops returned fire and killed one of the attackers. Two other Palestinians were killed when Palestinians attacked troops in a refugee camp south of Bethlehem and near Ramallah yesterday. No IDF casualties were reported.

Last night, IDF troops arrested three Palestinians who attempted to infiltrate into Israel from southern Gaza while carrying two grenades and a knife.

Prime Minister Bennett met today with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi. Bennett urged the international community to stop Iran’s nuclear development and said that Israel would use force against Iran if left with no other option.

Justice Minister and New Hope party leader Gideon Saar said today that he would not join Likud to form a new government. He had reportedly been in discussions to join Likud in a Netanyahu lead government.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with India’s Prime Minister, Defense Minister and other high ranking officials in India yesterday. His visit marked 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The IDF concluded a one month long drill in Cyprus, in which thousands of troops participated. The drill simulated the IDF’s ability to operate deep inside enemy territory such as Lebanon and combine massive forces such as infantry, tanks, engineering forces and other elite units to halt rocket fire from Hezbollah. For more, click here.

Between January and May 2022, 6,900 electric cars were delivered in Israel, representing 5.2% of all car sales, compared with just 1.2% over the same period last year. Israeli car industry sources say there is a backlog of over 12,000 orders for electric cars and by the end of the year electric vehicles should account for more than 8% of new car sales, provided the relevant importers succeed in receiving consignments and delivering them to customers.