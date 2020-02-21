Israel News for 2-21-2020

News Update

A female terrorist shouting “Allahu Akbar” attempted to stab people walking on the promenade in the Armon Hanetziv neighborhood of Jerusalem today. The terrorist was overpowered and disarmed by other civilians in the area. No one was seriously hurt.

One of the 11 Israeli passengers of a cruise ship quarantined in Japan who just returned to Israel has been diagnosed with the Corona virus and is being quarantined at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv. The other 10 are also in quarantine. Four other Israelis who contracted the virus remain hospitalized in Japan. According to the World Health Organization, over half of the corona virus cases outside of China were on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

PM Netanyahu announced plans for the construction of 4,000 homes in east Jerusalem. 3,000 of the homes will be built in the new Jewish neighborhood of Givat HaMatos, near Har Homa. The other 1,000 will be for Palestinians in the town of Beit Safafa. The PM also announced the expansion of the neighborhood of Har Homa, with an additional 2,200 homes. The construction plans were originally submitted 8 years ago, but were halted due to international pressure.

The trade crisis between Israel and the Palestinian Authority seems to have abated. The Palestinians have begun accepting Israeli beef exports and Israel is allowing Palestinian agricultural exports. Back to normal.

In an effort to win votes in the Ethiopian community ahead of the upcoming election, PM Netanyahu has promised to bring to Israel 8,000 Ethiopians of Jewish descent who have been waiting to be allowed in, and 400 of them within the next few weeks. However, only 43 will actually arrive in the next week, due to government health restrictions.

The Ethiopians are part of the Falash Mura, who were converted to Christianity during the 19th century and early 20th century. Many of them have relatives in Israel. The ultra-orthodox parties have reluctantly agreed to allow 400 of them into Israel, but not the 8,000 promised by the PM. Blue and White leader Gantz has promised to bring them all to Israel if elected.