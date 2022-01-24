Israel News for 1-24-2022

News Update

Almost 1 million Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of January, which is 10% of the population. Around 3 million Israelis have caught Covid during the Omicron fifth wave. In fact, Israel is first in the world in infections this week. 67,198 new virus cases have been detected over the past 24 hours. Over 700 patients are hospitalized in serious condition.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid yesterday met with senior Palestinian Authority official Hussein al Sheikh, who oversees civilian and security coordination between the PA and Israel. PM Bennett and DM Gantz were advised of the meeting beforehand.

Jewish settlers allegedly vandalized cars in the Palestinian village of Kida over the weekend. For more, click here.

Former Supreme Court chief justice Miriam Naor died today at age 74.

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has been rising steadily but slowly over the past month from a low-point of 210.78 meters below sea level in mid-December. The Kinneret has risen one centimeter over the past 24 hours, and is now at 210.585 meters below sea level. The lake is now 1.785 meters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level. For more, click here.