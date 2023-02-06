Israel News for 2-6-2023

News Update

Security forces killed at least five terrorists during an operation to arrest members of a Hamas terror cell in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp near Jericho today. The terrorists opened fire at security forces, who then returned fire. At least 2 other terrorists were wounded. Six terror suspects were arrested.

Despite pressure from the US administration, the Palestinian Authority is refusing to resume security cooperation with Israel, which it severed after the Israeli raid in Jenin in which nine armed terrorists were killed during a fire fight.

In a recent interview, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett talked about his mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine at the start of the war there. He revealed that he had extracted a promise from Putin not to kill Zelensky. To read more, click here.

Police arrested a 22 year old Bedouin suspected of raping a woman in from of her 4 year old son in an apartment in the southern town of Gadera. Six members of the suspect’s family were also arrested. National Security Minister Ben Gvir visited the scene of the crime and said that the police must be given more power to act. For more, click here.

Prime Minister Netanyahu announced the establishment of a new town called Hanun, around 2 miles from the border with Gaza. The town is projected to have 500 families.

The IDF Home Front Command is preparing to send a search and rescue team to Turkey, in the wake of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria early today. Several hundred people were killed and hundreds more injured. Tremors were felt in Israel.