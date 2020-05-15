Israel News for 5-15-2020

News Update

Deaths from the coronavirus in Israel have risen to 266. There are 50 people on ventilators. 10 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The government has approved the complete reopening of schools starting Sunday except for in areas with high infection rates including Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak and areas of Jerusalem. All earlier guidelines limiting the number of students per class and separating children into study groups to isolate them from other children will be canceled. Schools will maintain social distancing between students during meals and on breaks and will require children to wear facial masks when outside of their classrooms. Children from fourth grade and up will have to wear their facial masks in class too.

Ben Gurion Airport is preparing to get back to some semblance of normalcy. To read about how that will look, click here.

An IDF soldier was moderately wounded when a terrorist rammed his vehicle into him at a checkpoint near the settlement of Negohot. Another soldier shot and neutralized the terrorist, who later died of his wounds. The 19 year old attacker left a suicide note in his car. The wounded soldier was evacuated in stable condition.

PM Netanyahu yesterday delayed the swearing in of his new government until Sunday, because he has not been able to finalize ministerial posts for 7 of his closest Likud allies and former ministers. Benny Gantz agreed to the postponement, and will remain in his post of Knesset speaker until the government is finalized and he becomes Defense Minister.

Among the prominent ministerial appointments in the new government are Blue & White MK Gabi Ashkenazi, who will become foreign minister, Likud MK Israel Katz who will serve as finance minister, Blue & White MK Avi Nissenkorn who will take on the justice portfolio and Likud MK Yuli Edelstein, who has already replaced Yaakov Litzman as health minister. Likud MK Yariv Levin is expected to become the next Knesset speaker, Labor MK Amir Peretz will be Economy Minister and Labor MK Itzik Shmuli Welfare Minister. Former Health Minister Yakov Litzman of UTJ will become Housing Minister. Education Minister Rafi Peretz of Yamina will join the government as Minister of Jerusalem, but Yamina leader Naftali Bennett will not join the government. To see more ministerial appointments, click here.

Israel has approved the export of medical cannabis.